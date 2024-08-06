The mother of a teenager who died after being stabbed said she feels "robbed" of justice after one of his killers is set to be freed early because the country's prison's are too full.

Gordon Gault, 14, died in hospital six days after he was stabbed with a machete during a violent clash in Newcastle's West End in 2022.

Lawson Natty was jailed for two years and eight months after being convicted of manslaughter in connection with the schoolboy's death.

But now Gordon's mum has been dealt a new blow after being told that 18-year-old Natty is to be released- from jail early, just five months after he was sentenced.

Dionne Barrett has received a letter from the Ministry of Justice informing her that due to a change in the law brought in to deal with the countries "prison population" issues, some prisoners are now eligible for release after serving just 40% of their sentence.

And as part of the scheme, Natty's release has been brought forward, with him set to be freed at the start of September.

Ms Barrett, 38, has criticised the justice system for sending out the wrong message to knife killers.

She said: "It's disgusting I can't get my head round it. It's just because the prisons are full. Our country is a shambles. No wonder knife crime is so high.

"It's not sending any message out. Gordon is just getting no justice whatsoever.

"If they have to release some people release shoplifters or petty criminals, but not someone who is convicted of manslaughter.

"It just feels like it's all been for nothing. We have all been robbed, Gordon is lying six feet under and no one is paying for it."

Gordon was injured when the fight broke out near Elswick Park on the evening of 9 November, 2022. Passers-by tried to give the teenager CPR when he collapsed in the street after being taken away from the scene of the clash.

He was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle where he spent six days in intensive care before dying n his mother's arms.

Six teenagers stood trial for Gordon’s murder, but all were cleared of the charge in January, with Carlos Neto and Natty being convicted of manslaughter.

Neto, 18, of Salford, Greater Manchester, was jailed for nine years and two months.

During the trial, jurors heard how Gordon was killed when a feud between rival gangs erupted into violence. While Neto delivered the fatal blow, the machete he used was supplied to him by Natty, who had ordered two weapons online days earlier.

Ms Barrett now fears her son's killer has spent so little time behind bars that there is no chance he could have been rehabilitated.

"He was the one that supplied the machetes, he's a dangerous criminal," she said. "He's never had a chance to change or be rehabilitated. It's just a slap on the wrists."

The letter Ms Barrett received about Natty's release read: "Due to significant issues with the prison population the Lord Chancellor has announced plans to introduce a change to the law which will allow some prisoners...to be released on licence early.

"We have been advised LN meets the criteria for this scheme.

"I appreciate this news will be unwelcome."

