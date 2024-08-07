Play Brightcove video

Our reporter Gregg Easteal was at the protest for us this evening.

Anti-racism protestors gathered in Newcastle this evening after threats of more disorder in the region.

Police forces warned that rioters are not welcome in the North East and will “face the full force of the law”.

It comes following scenes of violence in Hartlepool, Sunderland, Middlesbrough and Darlington over recent days.

Hundreds gathered in Newcastle for the anti-racism protest. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees News

Hundreds gathered close to an immigration centre in the city.

People on loudspeakers in the crowd could be heard chanting: "We will defend our community.

"They said they'd set this place on fire but they haven't turned up.

"We will show everyone in the North East that we show racism the red card.

"Show them that in the North East we do not cower in the face of tyranny."

Police on horses at tonight's ant-racism gathering in Newcastle. Credit: PA

Police were in attendance at the gathering in Newcastle this evening after warning that rioters would feel the "full force of the law".

Play Brightcove video

Mr Ahmed said Newcastle "is not a racist city"

Irfan Ahmed who runs a nearby Mosque said tonight's display was about showing "solidarity against racism and fascism".

He added: "It pains us very much to see what's going on up and down the UK.

"I was born here I support Newcastle United, I've got a box in Newcastle United, I'm a die hard Newcastle fan and I will be till I die.

"It just seems like everyone is on edge, a very uneasy feeling which is making ripples through the whole of the Newcastle community.

"Newcastle, it's a city of peace and unity, it always has been. It's not a racist city, we are a multicultural society and we're very proud of Newcastle Upon Tyne.

"We're here tonight to show that this is our community, we won't be intimidated and threatened in any way.

"Nobody is scared, we're just here to show solidarity against racism and fascism."

Hundreds gathered this evening for an anti-racism protest. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees News

Another protestor in the crowd was Jennifer Campbell.

She said her friends, who migrated from the Middle East 6 years ago, were scared to come out of their homes due to recent far-right disorder across the country.

Ms Campbell added: "They're lovely people and they make brilliants contributions to our society.

"Thats why I'm here to let people know that we're not scared and we wont be bullied by these people.

"We've got to stand together.

"We stand in solidarity with people who are from different countries, refugees are welcome here and we want them to know that they are safe in Newcastle City centre and they always will be."

People on loudspeakers in the crowd could be heard chanting, "we will defend our community". Credit: ITV Tyne Tees News

Assistant Chief Constable Andrew Hill, of Northumbria Police, said: “We are aware of potential protest activity to take place in our region in the coming days.

"The right to lawful protest is a key part of any democracy, however, we will not accept people using them as a means to commit crime.

“A robust policing presence has been stood up. Officer rest days have been cancelled and resources redeployed to ensure officers are out and visible in our communities to keep you safe.

“We have incredibly close-knit communities. This is just one of the reasons which makes our region such a special place to live, work and visit.

“We know there will be members of the community who are feeling frightened and marginalised at this time. We are here for you and we are committed to keeping you safe. These criminals do not speak for our communities."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...