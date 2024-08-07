Rioters are not welcome in the North East and will “face the full force of the law”, a police force has warned.

Northumbria Police has promised a “robust” response to protect communities from the threat of more disorder, after a week of unrest across the nation following the fatal stabbing of three young girls in Southport.

After scenes of violence in Hartlepool, Sunderland, Middlesbrough and Darlington over recent days, there have been concerns about further far-right demonstrations.

The region’s leaders have acknowledged the potential for further disorder has left Muslim communities, in particular, fearful of being targeted by anti-immigrant mobs.

Newcastle MP Chi Onwurah called on Northumbria Police to ensure the city does not witness the same kind of disorder that hit Wearside and Middlesbrough, while Newcastle City Council leader Nick Kemp pledged that the city will be “open for business” this weekend.

The Bishop of Newcastle has condemned the "despicable" events of the last week as she urged calm.

The Rt Revd Dr Helen-Ann Hartley said: "I am deeply concerned by reports that action is being planned for this coming weekend and urge all those considering peddling fear and hatred to think again. Let our Toon be love, and let our song be hope.”

Protests descended into violence in Sunderland. Credit: PA

Durham Constabulary put a dispersal order in place in Durham city centre on Tuesday following reports of possible disorder. It remains in place until noon on Wednesday.

Meanwhile a potential demonstration in Newcastle has also been highlighted this weekend – as Newcastle United’s men’s and women’s teams are scheduled to play in pre-season matches at St James’ Park.

Northumbria Police confirmed to the Local Democracy Reporting Service that it has cancelled officers’ days off and was redeploying staff to ensure there is a visible police presence on the streets.

Four people have been convicted in court after being involved in the Sunderland riot on Friday.

Cleveland Police said a total of 28 people were due to appear on Tuesday at Teesside Magistrates’ Court charged with violent disorder and other offences following violence in Middlesbrough on Sunday.

Amongst them was one woman who admitted a charge of violent disorder and five people who denied charges.

Police at the scene of violent disorder in Middlesbrough on Sunday. Credit: PA

Assistant Chief Constable Andrew Hill, of Northumbria Police, said: “We are aware of potential protest activity to take place in our region in the coming days. The right to lawful protest is a key part of any democracy, however, we will not accept people using them as a means to commit crime.

“A robust policing presence has been stood up. Officer rest days have been cancelled and resources redeployed to ensure officers are out and visible in our communities to keep you safe.

“We have incredibly close-knit communities. This is just one of the reasons which makes our region such a special place to live, work and visit.

“We know there will be members of the community who are feeling frightened and marginalised at this time. We are here for you and we are committed to keeping you safe. These criminals do not speak for our communities."

He continued: “As you will have seen, a number of arrests have been made and people swiftly convicted following the disorder in Sunderland last week. They are likely to receive considerable sentences.

“This should act as a warning to anyone with the intention of causing any further disorder – you will face the full force of the law. You are not welcome in our region.”

Further south, Cleveland Police’s Assistant Chief Constable, David Felton responded to growing speculation about potential further disorder in the force area on Wednesday.

He said: “The force is resourced and well-equipped to manage any additional disorder and we will be using all powers that are available to us to help us prevent disorder. The priority for Cleveland Police remains to protect people and protect communities.

“We will continue to make arrests and deal robustly with anyone shown to be intent on committing violence and causing harm.”

