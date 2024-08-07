A carer has been left "traumatised" after returning from work to find his car had been flipped and burnt in the Middlesbrough riots.

Brendan Nwabichie had just finished a 12-hour shift at a care home in the town when he discovered his vehicle had been destroyed by during the disorder on Sunday (4 August).

The 33-year-old said he had been saving for 12 months to buy the vehicle and witnessing the damage was "devastating".

Mr Nwabichie finished a 12 hour shift at a care home to find his car bunt. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees News

Mr Nwabichie told ITV Tyne Tees: "Leaving my work place, taking care of people and coming back home with the emotional stress which comes with my work and coming back to find my car in that particular state - I was traumatised.

“I can’t even express how I was feeling at that moment in time, it was really difficult."

Now a GoFundMe page which has been set up by Mr Nwabichie's employer, Clare's Care, has reached more than £40,000.

Brendan Nwabichie's car was engulfed in flames after being set alight during the violence. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Mr Nwabichie, who was unable to attend work on Monday, said that the generosity of people has been overwhelming.

He added: “When it happened I had to call my company and they found out what happened, I told them I couldn’t go to work the following day.

“They told me that they’re going to help me and get me a new car. So far, so good, it's been wonderful.

"It's really gave me some hope that there are some good people in the country who actually care for immigrants, who are here to also help and make the system work.

Mr Nwabichie said the kindness of strangers has given him "hope". Credit: ITV Tyne Tees News

"I really appreciate everyone that has come out since Sunday from different places, people I don’t even know, I’ve not even met.

"They don’t even know me but they heard the situation and they know it wasn’t right and they tried to make change.

"I really appreciate their effort."

Cleveland Police has now arrested a total of 63 people in connection with the violent disorder across both Hartlepool and Middlesbrough.

Several people have appeared in court charged with violent disorder this week.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...