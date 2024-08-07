Man arrested in Middlesbrough after refusing to remove face covering

A man has been arrested in Middlesbrough after refusing to remove a face covering.

Cleveland Police said the man failed to comply with a 'Section 60AA authority', which is special police powers that were put in place following public disorder in Hartlepool and Middlesbrough over the past week.

This gives police the power to remove any item from a person that they reasonably believe is being used to conceal their identity within the designated area.

Officers said a nyone who refuses to comply will be arrested and that it can lead to imprisonment for up to one month if convicted, or a fine of up to £1,000.

The man was challenged by officers on Park Lane in Middlesbrough at around 5pm this evening (7 August) and asked to remove a face covering he was wearing to hide his identity. When he refused to remove it, he was arrested.

Upon searching him, officers found him to be in possession of drugs and an offensive weapon.

A dispersal order is now also in place in the area. Credit: Cleveland Police

A dispersal order is now also in place, giving police the power to direct a person who has committed or is likely to commit antisocial behaviour, to leave the specified area and not return for 48 hours.

Both orders cover the following areas:• A66• A1032• Ayresome Green Lane and Roman Road• St Barnabas Road• Linthorpe Road• Park Road South• Park Vale Road• Marton Road

