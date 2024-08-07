George Mills has qualified for the 5000 metres Olympic final despite finishing 18th after falling in a five-athlete collision on the home straight.

The long-distance runner from Harrogate needed to finish in the top eight to progress to Saturday's final and was among those jostling for position throughout the last lap.

As he looked to push on for qualification, Mills appeared to tangle with French athlete Hugo Hay as the pack rounded the corner for the last 100 metres pushing him into the path of Spain's Thierry Ndikumwenayo and Refugee Team's Dominic Lokinyomo Lobalu.

The collision caused all three athletes to tumble with the Netherlands' Mike Foppen getting caught up and falling in the aftermath.

All athletes were in close proximity as they entered the home straight. Credit: PA

After eventually crossing the line in 18th, Mills confronted Hays, who remained upright to finish 7th and qualify. He was seen pushing, pointing and appeared to swear at the Frenchman who he blamed for the collision in his post-race interview.

However, the drama was not yet over as Mills earned a reprieve was advanced to the final alongside the three other athletes involved in the collision following a review by the video referee.

He will now be among the 20 athletes to take part in Saturday's final which takes place on the final day of the Olympic track schedule.

Mills, who is the son of former England football international Danny Mills and also competed in the 1500 metres, will be the only Team GB representative in the final after Patrick Devar and Sam Atkin failed to qualify.

