Two teenagers are among suspected rioters to appear in court following disorder across the region.

Cole Stewart, of Victoria Road, Darlington, and Brandon Welch, of Warkworth Way, Darlington, have both been charged with violent disorder in connection with unrest in the town on Monday (5 August).

The 18-year-olds have been remanded in custody to appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday morning.

Unrest in Darlington followed violent disorder in Middlesbrough, Sunderland and Hartlepool in recent days.

Several people have appeared in court facing charges related to the violence this week.

Durham Constabulary said investigations into the disorder in Darlington are ongoing.

Anyone with information should call 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

