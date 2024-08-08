A couple who became involved in riots in Hartlepool after going to an afternoon bingo session have each been jailed for two years and two months.

Former postmaster and school governor Steven Mailen, 54, of Arch Court, Hartlepool, was described as “one of the main instigators” of a large-scale disturbance on Murray Street.

His partner Ryan Sheers, 28, of Powlett Road, Hartlepool, was bitten on the hip by a police dog during the incident.

The pair, neither of whom had any previous convictions, pleaded guilty to violent disorder after 200 people gathered in the North East town on Wednesday 31 July.

A judge said Mailen and Sheers were “at the very forefront of the mob”, and tried to push their way through a police cordon, with Mailen taunting officers and encouraging others to use violence towards them.

Christopher Atkinson, Senior District Crown Prosecutor at CPS North East, said "today should serve as a lesson for anyone considering taking part in this type of disorder across the North East."

He added: "Our message is clear: we stand ready to secure convictions and push for the strongest possible sentences against anyone involved in violent unrest.

“The appalling scenes of violence like those seen in Hartlepool last week will not be tolerated. The CPS will continue to work swiftly alongside partners in the criminal justice system to haul anyone involved before the court to face the full consequences of their actions.”

The court heard the pair had been at the bingo where they had been drinking. They then went home and continued drinking and then walked to the shop for more alcohol when they came across the disturbance.

In Sheers' first interview he said he was “a bit cheeky” to police officers.

When shown body cam footage he said his behaviours were "aggressive and disgusting" and fuelled by alcohol for which he expressed remorse.

Mailen also said initially said he was "cheeky" to officers. After seeing video he described his actions as "pathetic" and agreed they were aggressive and that he had plenty of opportunity to leave the scene but did not. He was also remorseful.

The court heard it took 3 officers to arrest him and another 2 to get him into the police van

Sheers cried as Judge Francis Laird passed the sentence.

They are among five men due to appear at Teesside Crown Court on Thursday (8 August) in connection with the disorder.

Cleveland Police have now made a total 21 arrests relating to the Hartlepool disorder.

Yesterday officers arrested a 19-year-old man on suspicion of violent disorder. He has been released on conditional bail.

Also arrested was a 28-year-old man on suspicion of violent disorder. He has been remanded.

A 38-year-old man voluntarily attended a police station in connection with an image circulated by police relating to the disorder in Hartlepool. He has been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and is now in police custody.

The force are still seeking to identify other men, pictured below, as part of their investigation.

Meanwhile, two men are due to appear at South Tyneside Magistrates Court on Thursday in relation to disorder in Sunderland city centre on Friday (2 August).

They were arrested after Northumbria Police simultaneously executed warrants at addresses in Washington.

Riley Adey, 19, of Heworth Crescent, and Reece Greenwood, 31, of The Gardens, are charged with violent disorder

It takes the total arrests in connection with the Sunderland unrest to 18.

Detective Chief Inspector Graeme Barr, of Northumbria Police’s Major Investigation Team (MIT), said: “We will not let up in tracking down those responsible for the unrest last weekend.

“Our officers are relentlessly trawling through items of intelligence to locate the offending individuals – and I must praise their continued efforts and commitment.”

Det Ch Insp Barr added: “I also want to thank members of the community for coming forward with information that has proved crucial in our investigations.

“It has been truly amazing to see the huge amount of support for the Force in the past week.

“It just goes to show that the thugs who were involved in the violent displays do not represent the communities we serve.”

Anyone who has any information to assist in identifying those responsible is asked to send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media or use the live chat function on the Force’s website.

Alternatively, for those unable to contact police online, call 101.

