Newcastle United complete signing of Sheffield United forward William Osula

Newcastle United have confirmed the signing of Sheffield United forward William Osula for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old has signed a long-term deal with the Magpies after making 21 Premier League appearances for the relegated Blades last season.

He is capable of playing up front and out wide and is expected to initially act as a backup to Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson.

"I'm very happy to be here," Osula said. "It's a big club, a great club, so I'm very happy for the opportunity to join Newcastle United.

"It's a great opportunity, and as soon as I heard about Newcastle's interest, I knew I had to take the chance to join this club if it came.

"It has come, and I'm really happy to be here."

Osula is the Magpies' fifth new signing this summer following the arrivals of Lloyd Kelly, Odysseas Vlachodimos, John Ruddy and Miodrag Pivaš.

He also represents Denmark's under-21 side and is a player Newcastle hope to develop during his stint at St James' Park.

"William is a talented young forward with all the attributes to be an exciting player for Newcastle United," Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said.

"We have watched his development closely and we are delighted to have the opportunity to work with him in this next step in his career.

"I know our supporters will join me in giving William a very warm welcome to the club and the city."

