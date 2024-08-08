Play Brightcove video

Footage from Cleveland Police captures the moment two plain-clothed police officers on pedal bikes spot a drug dealer with a queue of customers

A drug dealer with a machete and hundreds of pounds of cash on him was caught by two plain-clothed police officers on push bikes as he tended to a queue of apparent customers.

Officers from Middlesbrough’s Proactive Team were patrolling North Ormesby, in the town, when they spotted drugs being distributed by Michael Hugill on Jubilee Street.

Hugill, unaware he was being watched by police, was captured in footage in action as one officer rode past at 3:30pm on 10 February.

The officer turned at the top of the road, before he and his colleague swooped in on their pedal cycles to detain and arrest the 20-year-old.

Hugill, of Newcomen Green, punched both officers in the face as he attempted to resist arrest.

Officers identified themselves and arrested Hugill, however he resisted arrest, punching both officers in the face, Cleveland Police said.

When the officers searched him, they found 22 wraps of heroin in his pocket and a machete tucked down his tracksuit bottoms, along with more than £600 in cash.

The dealer was racially verbally abusive to one officer and was charged with possession with intent to supply heroin, possession of a bladed article, assault on an emergency worker and racially aggravated harassment.

In a further incident, on Saturday 1 July 2023, Hugill was seen by door staff attempting to enter a nightclub in Middlesbrough town centre with a knife.

Officers attended and arrested him, before charging him with possession of a bladed article.

In the most recent incident on Friday 16 February 2024, Hugill was found to be in possession of hundreds of pounds in cash and a large quantity of crack cocaine when a drugs warrant was carried out at a property on Edward Street in North Ormesby.

He was again charged with possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and was remanded.

On Tuesday (6 August), the defendant was sentenced at Teesside Crown Court to four years and 11 months behind bars for all three incidents - to which he pleaded guilty.

Sergeant John Sproson said the force welcomed the sentence handed to Hugill.

He said: “Time and time again, Michael Hugill has committed drug-related crime; causing misery for our local communities.

"[Tuesday's] outcome shows that this won’t be tolerated and we will do everything we can in Middlesbrough to clamp down on drugs and tackle knife crime.

“I hope this sends the message to those intent on peddling drugs and carrying weapons, that the Proactive Team is always patrolling, you just might not know it.

“I’d like to thank the people of Middlesbrough for reporting incidents to us so that we can take action. Please keep reporting incidents to us at www.cleveland.police.uk, on 101 or in an emergency always call 999.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...