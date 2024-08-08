Two more admit guilt over their part in violent disorder in Sunderland

Play Brightcove video

Northumbria Police released footage of Riley Adey and Reece Greenwood being arrested for their part in disorder in Sunderland

Two men have been convicted for their involvement in violent disorder in Sunderland.

Riley Adey, 19, of Heworth Crescent, and Reece Greenwood, 31, of The Gardens, appeared before magistrates in South Tyneside on Thursday (8 August).

They both pleaded guilty to one count of violent disorder and have been remanded in custody until their sentencing at Newcastle Crown Court on Wednesday.

It comes after Northumbria Police executed arrest warrants at addresses in Washington on Wednesday following intelligence, which included footage of Adey during the Sunderland unrest.

Footage, obtained by police, showed 19-year-old Adey standing on top of an upturned vehicle after it had been set alight. Credit: Northumbria Police

It showed the 19-year-old standing on top of an upturned vehicle after it had been set alight – behaviour which Detective Chief Inspector Graeme Barr said will not be tolerated.

He said: “This is a great result for all involved – and will hopefully further reassure communities that we’re taking action.

“The behaviour demonstrated by these two individuals put a lot of people’s safety at risk – and we simply will not tolerate it.

“There is no place for this type of criminality in our communities and we will come down hard on anyone who causes such unrest.”

He added: “We’d also like to remind people to continue sharing with us any information which they think may assist our investigations.

“As a Force, we are prepared to use every tactic available to us to ensure those involved have their day in court.”

Anyone who has any information to assist in identifying those responsible is asked to send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media or use the live chat function on the Force’s website.

Alternatively, for those unable to contact police online, call 101.

Members of the public can also provide information and submit materials in connection with the investigation by visiting Northumbria Police’s dedicated Major Incident Public Portal online.

