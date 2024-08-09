Officers have asked the public for their help searching for a wanted man in connection with recent disorder in Sunderland.

Northumbria Police said 26-year-old John Kirtley knows he is wanted following disorder on Friday 2 August and is actively evading arrest.

Extensive searches to locate him have been ongoing across the region.

Officers are today (Friday) asking for the public’s help to trace him and have urged anyone with information to come forward.

Members of the public have also been reminded that harbouring a wanted person is an offence and those involved could face prosecution.

Kirtley is encouraged to present himself at his nearest police station.

Kirtley, or anyone who believes they have seen him, should send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media or use the live chat function on the force’s website.

Alternatively, those unable to contact police online can call 101.

Members of the public can also provide information and submit materials in connection with the investigation by visiting Northumbria Police’s dedicated Major Incident Public Portal online.

