A man in his 50s has been arrested after a police officer was stabbed during a car stop.

The alleged incident, involving an officer from Northumbria Police, happened in the Leam Lane area of Gateshead shortly before 4pm on Thursday.

In a statement, police said: "After stopping the car, the driver assaulted a male police officer with a bladed article causing an injury to his arm.

“The driver fled the scene on foot but was swiftly arrested in the Rodsley Avenue area of Gateshead.

“A man in his 50s has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody at this time."

Northumbria Police said it was treating it as "an isolated incident," adding there is "no threat to the wider public."

The force has asked people not to speculate about what happened.

