A road in County Durham is closed following the discovery of a potential unexploded hand grenade in a nearby field.

Workmen carrying out landscaping work near Chester-le-Street made the discovery on Friday, 9 August.

A section of the A167 Park Road North is expected to be closed for several hours.

A spokesperson for Durham Police said a cordon had been put in place to allow for its safe disposal.

They said: "The closure is likely to be in place for several hours and drivers are advised to find an alternative route."

