North East community leaders and politicians have sought to reassure Newcastle residents amid fears of further disorder over the weekend.

Northumbria Police has said it will have "huge numbers" of officers out in the city centre on Saturday.

Nick Kemp, leader of Newcastle City Council, said: "T here is understandably still concern [about riots] and we know how important it is to ensure community leaders have the information they need to reassure our residents."

He added: "For those who still feel scared, we will continue to have an open dialogue so the people of Newcastle know that those seeking to divide us will not win."

He was speaking following a meeting held as a "show of unity" on Thursday, alongside, North East Mayor Kim McGuinness and Police and Crime Commissioner Susan Dungworth were amongst those who took part in a "show of unity" at the Civic Centre on Thursday evening.

More than 3,000 people attending an anti-racism protest in Newcastle on Wednesday. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Violent anti-immigration demonstrations have taken place across the country following the deaths of three girls who were stabbed in Stockport on Monday 29 July.

Thousands of anti-racism protestors took to the streets in the west end of Newcastle on Wednesday following widely shared rumours of a planned protest.

The scenes on Wednesday night in Newcastle, which involved more than 3,000 people, were widely praised at the meeting.

Ms McGuiness said it was "so heartening" to see people "stand in solidarity with all our minority communities."

Following Thursday's meeting, Cllr Kemp said: “We were able to use this meeting to talk through the robust policing plans that are in place for the weekend so that our communities have the confidence to go about their business. However, we know that for some, it will take a long time for that to be the case.

“There will be a visible presence in the city on Saturday and our officers will be offering their support. Hatred will once again not be tolerated and long term we will continue to have these conversations with community leaders so they feel safe and at home in Newcastle.”

The weekend is set to be busy in Newcastle, with various events due to take place, including Newcastle United's men's and women's teams playing pre-season games at home in the Sela Cup.

Regional mayor Kim McGuiness stressed the need to reassure communities ahead of the weekend.

She said: "We are together, we are united and the violence we have seen on our streets won't be accepted. We stand in solidarity with all our minority communities who have been targeted.

“I am speaking to bus companies and Metro about security and safety on public transport, and I’m in constant contact with Northumbria Police and the Government to ensure the North East has what it needs to keep people safe this weekend.

“However what the gathering of communities and faith leaders shows is that we need to think about the long term. As Mayor I’m determined to restore the confidence of our communities, and work to bring people together so we show once and for all that racism and violence is not welcome in the North East.”

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Susan Dungworth urged people not to be afraid and to continue with their plans as usual this weekend.

Nexus, which runs the Tyne and Wear Metro, said the Monument station will be shut as a precaution from the start of service on Saturday. It is expected to re-open later in the day with the agreement of police.

On Friday, Northumbria Police and Crime Commission Susan Dungworth said: "From the greatly encouraging scenes on Wednesday night to last night’s packed meeting which saw so many community and voluntary sector representatives come together – it all highlights the true supportive and compassionate values of our area and our shared determination to stand up to unacceptable racism and violence."

Separately, she spoke to ITV Tyne Tees on Friday to encourage people not to be intimidated by potential riots and to go into town as they would during any other weekend.

She said: "I know it's hard and everyone has to make their own decisions, and you will base it on lots of different reasons, but I would encourage people not to let this group of thugs spoil everybody's summer as well.

"They want to disrupt normal life and democracy, and we need to show them they are not going to win."

Ms Dungworth issued a warning to people thinking of rioting.

Asked what she would say directly to people thinking of rioting in Newcastle on Saturday, Ms Dungworth said people being jailed in recent days "gives the message loud and clear that we will pursue you, we will find you, and you will be put before a court and you'll most likely receive quite a lengthy prison sentence."

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said police across the country need to stay on "high alert" this weekend. Credit: PA Images

Ahead of the weekend, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said police across the country should remain on "high alert" over the coming days.

He added: "I’m absolutely convinced that having the police officers in place these last few days, and the swift justice that has been dispensed in our courts have had a real impact.

“But we have to stay on high alert going into this weekend because we absolutely have to make sure that our communities are safe and secure and feel safe and secure."

