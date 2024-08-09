Play Brightcove video

A video of Vint pushing a bin towards police before falling over was widely circulated on social media.

A woman who was filmed pushing a burning wheelie bin towards police before falling over and being arrested during disorder in Middlesbrough has been jailed.

Stacey Vint, 34, from Middlesbrough, appeared before Teesside Crown Court on Friday 9 August following the disorder on Sunday.

She was part of a group which set fire to a wheelie bin and then pushed it into a police cordon.

In the process of doing so, Vint fell to the ground and was then arrested by officers.

A video clip of the incident has been widely shared on social media.

She had previously pleaded guilty to violent disorder and has been sentenced to 20 months in prison.

A 21-year-old man was also jailed for his role in the disorder in the town.

Charlie Bullock, 21, was jailed for 18 months. Credit: Cleveland Police

Charlie Bullock, from Middlesbrough, was identified as marching with others along Linthorpe Road on Sunday 4 August.

He was arrested after pushing police and throwing bricks at officers on the cordon.

He appeared at Teesside Crown Court on Friday and was sentenced to 18 months in prison after admitting to violent disorder.

Play Brightcove video

Charlie Bullock was arrested for his role in the disorder in Middlesbrough on Sunday 4 August.

So far 43 people have been arrested on suspicion of offences relating to the disorder in Middlesbrough on Sunday.

Cleveland Police Assistant Chief Constable David Felton said: “Police and the courts continue to work together to send a strong message to those involved in violent disorder on Teesside’s streets – you will be arrested and dealt with as swiftly as possible.

“We won’t tolerate our communities living in fear and our officers being faced with violence and assaults.”

Chris Atkinson, Senior District Crown Prosecutor at CPS North East, said: “The tough sentences handed out today should serve as a lesson for anyone considering taking part in unrest.

“What began as a peaceful demonstration quickly turned violent with bricks thrown at police, bins set on fire and damage caused to police vehicles, residential properties and public buildings."

He added: “Each of these individuals played their own part in this unacceptable violence with no thought for the fear and disruption caused to the community.

“I would like to praise the work of Cleveland Police in dealing with this disorder and the members of the public who came forward to provide evidence against those involved.

“Working alongside the police, the Crown Prosecution Service stands ready to ensure those involved in disorder face the full force of the law.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...