'Do not travel' warning issued for passengers using LNER

LNER are advising passengers not to travel due to significant disruption caused by damage to overhead electric wires.

Engineers are working on the problem but disruption is expected until the end of the day (10th August)

Trains running between London and Cambridge / Peterborough may be cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or changed.

Services that are running are reported to be extremely busy.

Passengers are being told they can get a refund for tickets or that instead they will be valid today, tomorrow or on Monday.

People are being advised to check before they travel.

Lumo services are NOT affected.