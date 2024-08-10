Play Brightcove video

Hundreds gathered in Newcastle today ahead of planned far-right protests.Credit: NCJ Media Syndication

Hundreds of anti-racism protesters have gathered in Newcastle today after threats of disorder in the city.

It follows calls for calm and common sense issued by police and North East leaders ahead of planned protests today on what is expected to be a busy weekend, with pre-season football fixtures and other events taking place in the area.

It follows scenes of violence in Hartlepool, Sunderland, Middlesbrough and Darlington over recent days.

North East mayor Kim McGuinness said that violence in "our streets won't be accepted".

People gathered in Newcastle to demonstrate against planned far-right protests in the area. Credit: NCJ Media Syndication

She added: "We stand in solidarity with all our minority communities who have been targeted.

“I am speaking to bus companies and Metro about security and safety on public transport, and I’m in constant contact with Northumbria Police and the Government to ensure the North East has what it needs to keep people safe this weekend.

“However what the gathering of communities and faith leaders shows is that we need to think about the long term.

"As Mayor I’m determined to restore the confidence of our communities, and work to bring people together so we show once and for all that racism and violence is not welcome in the North East.”

There was a large police operation visible in Newcastle City Centre. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

A small number of anti-immigration protestors gathered in the city, and were surrounded by officers.

Police officers in Newcastle implemented legal powers including a dispersal order ahead of the planned protests in the city centre.

They included

Section 60 and Section 60AA of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994 , allowing for enhanced stop and search of individuals and vehicles for weapons or other dangerous instruments. It can also be used to order the removal of face coverings.

Section 14 Public Order Act (POA) 1986 – This allows officers to impose 'directions' on anyone organising or taking part an assembly where they reasonably believe it could result in serious public disorder, damage to property, or serious disruption to the life of the community.

Section 34 Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 – a dispersal order covering a large area of the city centre towards the West End, allowing officers to disperse anyone whose behaviour police believe has contributed or likely to contribute to the public being harassed, alarmed, or distressed or the occurrence of crime and disorder.

A dispersal order is in place ahead of planned protests in the city today. Credit: Northumbria Police

Ahead of the weekend, Chief Superintendent Steve Wykes, of Northumbria Police, said: “We are aware of potential protest activity to take place in our region today.

“The right to lawful protest is a key part of any democracy, however, we will not accept people using them as a means to commit crime.

“A robust policing presence has been stood up. Officer rest days have been cancelled and resources redeployed to ensure officers are out and visible in our communities to keep you safe.

“We have incredibly close-knit communities. This is just one of the reasons which makes our region such a special place to live, work and visit.

“We know there will be members of the community who are feeling frightened and marginalised at this time. We are here for you, and we are committed to keeping you safe. These criminals do not speak for our communities.

“As you will have seen, a number of arrests have been made and people have been swiftly convicted and now sentenced following the disorder in Sunderland last week.

“This should act as a warning to anyone with the intention of causing any further disorder – you will face the full force of the law. You are not welcome in our region.”

Anyone who has any information should send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media or use the live chat function on the Force’s website.

