Man charged with attempted murder after police officer assaulted in Gateshead

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a police officer was assaulted.

At around 3:50pm on Thursday 8 August, officers were alerted to a vehicle of interest in the Leam Lane area of Gateshead.

After stopping the car, the driver allegedly assaulted a male police officer with a weapon believed to be a bladed article causing an injury to his arm.

The driver fled the scene but was arrested in the Rodsley Avenue area of Gateshead.

Mathew Bello, 50, of no fixed abode, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, threats with a bladed article, dangerous driving, criminal damage, driving with no insurance and driving otherwise in accordance with licence.

He is due to appear at Newcastle Crown Court on Saturday 10 August.

The officer has now been discharged from hospital.

Assistant Chief Constable Deborah Alderson, of Northumbria Police, said: “The officers, staff and volunteers who proudly put on their Northumbria Police uniform every day do so because they want to keep people safe.

“Thank you to the members of the public at the scene who helped our staff to support the injured officer, and a massive thanks to our officers across a number of departments, and also our colleagues at National Police Air Service (NPAS), who worked together to swiftly locate and arrest the suspect.

“Whilst enquiries are at an early stage, we are treating this as an isolated incident and there is no threat to the wider public.

“Now a man has been charged and criminal proceedings are live, I’d like to ask the public to avoid speculation both online and in communities.

“We’d also like to thank our communities for all the support we’ve received this week – It is very much appreciated.”

