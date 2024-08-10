Police make 14 arrests as protests pass 'peacefully' in Newcastle City Centre

Police have praised a "peaceful" protest in the centre of Newcastle following disorder which has taken place in recent days.

Fourteen people were arrested following demonstrations in the city centre on Saturday 10 August, though none on suspicion of violent disorder.

Northumbria Police cancelled the rest days of their staff and drafted in officers from other forces to police the protests from both anti-immigration and anti-racism groups.

Chief Superintendent Steve Wykes said: “Ensuring the safety of the public is our utmost priority and we had an increased presence in Newcastle city centre today, and across the region, to deliver a proportionate response to protest activity taking place.

“Thankfully, the activity was peaceful and passed without incident and we thank everyone who visited Newcastle today either to attend the football events, protest peacefully, or enjoy the city.

“There were no scenes of violence and disorder, although 14 people were arrested for a range of offences including possession of an offensive weapon, possession of a Class B drug and failure to comply with some of the orders which have been in place today. No individuals were arrested for disorder or violent offences.”

Rest days were cancelled with officers called in from other forces to police the event. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Police introduced additional measures on the day, including a dispersal zone, to protect the public.

The policing operation was also praised by North East Mayor Kim McGuinness who said: “It was incredible to see such a massive, peaceful display of unity in Newcastle today. This region has sent a message that racism and hate won’t be accepted on our streets. I’m so proud of our North East.

“Huge thanks to Northumbria Police. It’s been a tough week but they’ve done an outstanding job keeping everyone safe. Thanks to the Tyne and Wear Metro and local bus companies for keeping everyone moving with disruption to a minimum.

“All on a day when Newcastle United men and women are back in action at St James’ park too. It’s great that families are out enjoying the lovely North East summer sunshine across the region today.”

The total number of arrests made in connection with protest activity since disorder broke out in Sunderland on Friday 2 August now stands at 41, with 14 charged and 11 already convicted at court.

The leader of Newcastle City Council, Nick Kemp, urged the city to come together.

He said:“I want to say a huge thank you to our communities who showed Newcastle respect today and ensured families could enjoy a safe day in our city.

"Northumbria Police have done a phenomenal job in preparing for today and their swift actions throughout the entire week have acted as a deterrent.

“Across the country we have seen right wing agitators looking to divide our city and sow seeds of hatred. Today Newcastle showed them what we are about. This Geordie nation is incredible, it is inclusive, welcoming and diverse. That is in the DNA, it defines who we are.

"Newcastle is a City of Sanctuary where everyone should be able to be their true selves. I'm a truly proud to be an adopted Geordie, so proud to call this city my home

“However, I am angry that they have made some of our residents feel unsafe. That their actions have caused doubt among those who call our city home. Looking forward we need to come together as a community to ensure our diverse communities can be confident and proud when they walk our streets.

"I convened a meeting of community leaders this week and that is the start of a dialogue. We are here, we are listening, and we are ready to act.”

