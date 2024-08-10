Régis Le Bris gets winning start as Sunderland beat Cardiff

Régis Le Bris got off to a winning start as Sunderland manager as his side ran out 2-0 winners over Cardiff City.

Goals from Luke O’Nien and Jack Clarke handed the Black Cats an opening day victory at a rainy Millennium Stadium.

O’Nien nodded home a close range finish in the 18th minute after being left unmarked from a Patrick Roberts set piece.

Cardiff responded and gave Anthony Patterson plenty to think about the Sunderland goal, but ultimately could not make their chances count.

Sunderland had the chance to double their lead in the 67th minute when Jobe Bellingham squared the ball to Mayenda, whose effort was brilliantly kept out by the legs of Horvath.

Minutes from time, Jack Clarke sealed the points for the visitors with a curling effort to send the Sunderland fans home happy.

Speaking after the game, Régis Le Bris said: “It wasn’t easy to start away, especially here at Cardiff, the game was tough.

“We started well, I think, and when we scored the goal, the game changed because Cardiff took more risks.Sometimes we had some good sequences but for the whole game, it wasn’t dominant.

“The satisfaction is the team spirit because even when we were not dominant, we kept the consistency and organisation. I’m happy because we won and this is our main goal.

“Sometimes the balance of the game is not the one expected so we need to deal with it. I’m sure we will improve many things in our training sessions. We need to improve very quickly but with this team spirit I think we can grow quickly.”

