Two brothers have ventured between football stadiums across the North East by bike to raise money for the victims of the Southport attack.

Scott, 22, and Andi Grewcock, 27, are raising money for the Southport Strong Together Appeal. The idea to fundraise was inspired after violence and disorder sparked across the country following the attack.

Scott told ITV Tyne Tees, "I was devastated by Friday's events in Sunderland, a place I was extremely proud to be from.

"In light of the recent riots - I have decided to do some good instead of smashing our cities to pieces. I want to show that Sunderland isn’t what happened on Friday, we are a city that is kind and caring."

The brothers begun their journey on Teesside, at Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium at 9am. Credit: Scott Grewcock

On Sunday 11 August the pair cycled 54 miles covering:

Start - Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough

Suit Direct Stadium, Hartlepool

Stadium of Light, Sunderland

Finish - St James Park, Newcastle

To the finish line - with St James' in sight, the 54 mile fundraiser was complete. Credit: Scott Grewcock

Completing the route on Tyneside, Scott said: "What an amazing sense of achievement it was getting to St James Park, after a gruelling 54 miles.

"I was overcome with emotion and in pain from head to toe. As we finished, we had raised over £1200 and the donations keep coming.

"All the money will go to Southport to help the community re-build after the horrendous events that happened on the 29 July. The pain that I went through will be nothing compared to the families that have been affected."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...