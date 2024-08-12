First child convicted over Sunderland disorder as police charge three others

A 15-year-old boy has become the first child in the North East to be convicted for his part in the disorder in Sunderland.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested on Friday 9 August as part of a round of early morning raids across Sunderland.

Northumbria Police are continuing to investigate - with further charges of violent disorder brought against three others over the weekend.

The 15-year-old appeared at South Tyneside Youth Court on Saturday where he admitted one charge of violent disorder and the burglary of a business – after stealing from a vape shop.

He will next appear at South Tyneside Youth Court on Thursday.

Philip Cawthorne, 38, of Southend Road, Sunderland, was also arrested during raids on Friday.

Cawthorne was charged with one count of violent disorder and appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court on Saturday where he pleaded guilty to his role in the disorder.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Newcastle Crown Court on 20 August to be sentenced.

The number of those convicted for their part in the disorder now stands at 11.

Three other men have been charged with violent disorder in connection with unrest in Sunderland on 2 August. They are due to appear before magistrates in South Shields on Monday (12 August).

Philip Cawthorne, 38, pleaded guilty to one count of violent disorder over the weekend. Credit: Northumbria Police

Detective Chief Inspector Graeme Barr, of Northumbria Police’s Major Investigation Team (MIT), said: “Now, just over a week on, we know all too well the effects those appalling scenes have had on our communities across the North East.

“A thorough investigation has been well underway as we look to identify those responsible and ensure they are met with the full strength of the law.

“I’m sure we’re making it extremely clear by now that we will relentlessly pursue offenders who were involved – as we’ve managed to secure nearly a dozen convictions in a matter of days.

“As a force, we are prepared to use every avenue available to us to ensure we identify perpetrators and put them where they belong – before the courts.

“This should also act as a stark warning to anyone who thinks we will not look to arrest, charge, and place those under 18 before the courts in connection with their roles in the disorder – you should think again.”

