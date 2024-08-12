A nurse who donated an organ and one of her patients have been celebrating after both winning gold medals at the European Transplant Sport Championships in Lisbon, Portugal.

Georgia Wilding, 31, and Charlotte Douglas, 27, were amongst 11 athletes who won medals after receiving life-saving transplants at the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle.

Georgia has worked for ten years in the Institute of Transplantation at the Freeman Hospital and chose to donate her kidney to an anonymous recipient last year after being inspired by her cousin, who underwent a double liver transplant as a boy.

She won gold in her 5k event at the games at the end of July and was the only woman taking part.

Georgia said: “We’ve had a fantastic time at both games, on a personal level it was great to be back to full fitness and to return to running.

"Seeing the team coming together to overcome the challenges they have faced to be here is really special."

Team GB and NI at the opening ceremony in Lisbon, Portugal. Credit: Newcastle Upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Charlotte from Carlisle received a kidney five years ago from her mother - a live donor - and was looked after by Georgia in the Freeman following her operation.

She won the team prize, along with two golds and five silver medals in her events.

Charlotte said: “Since my transplant, I have been able to complete my teaching qualification and masters alongside rebuilding my fitness to compete in the transplant games.

"I have had so many amazing opportunities since my transplant and I’m really grateful to my mam for donating one of her kidneys to me.”

The athletes from the Freeman Hospital have between them had surgery including heart, lungs, kidney, liver, pancreas and stem cell transplants.

They secured a haul of 211 medals while representing Team GB and Northern Ireland - the most the team has ever achieved in this competition and includes the Heart/Lung Trophy and the Best Team Trophy with 139 gold, 67 silver and 15 bronze.

Lynne Holt, GB and NI team manager, said: “The whole team has performed above and beyond, under sometimes challenging circumstances. They are amazing ambassadors for transplant sport, organ donation and transplantation.

“Our participants are all here today thanks to the success of organ transplantation and the donors who made this possible.

“They are celebrating of life, and they have worked hard be at the peak of physical fitness, enabling them to compete in the games.”

On their return from Portugal, Georgia and Charlotte went straight to the British Transplant Games where Georgia took part in the 5k which was a non-competitive race, the 100m and badminton.

The team from the Freeman Hospital won 32 medals, including 13 gold, ten silver and nine bronze.

Lynne added: “They are living examples of the need for organ donation and having those conversations, so your loved ones know your wishes.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...