Footage released by Durham Constabulary captured Cole Stewart throwing rocks at police during disorder in Darlington

A teenager who shouted "I'm a child" after being captured on video hurling rocks at police and apparently celebrating during disorder in Darlington has been detained.

Cole Stewart, 18, of Victoria Road, Darlington, was sentenced to 18 months in a young offenders' institute when he appeared at Teesside Crown Court on Monday (12 August).

He pleaded guilty last week to violent disorder following his part in unrest in Darlington which broke out in the town a week ago.

Stewart was one of about 30 people who gathered outside a mosque, the court heard.

It was alleged that the group was chanting racist and far-right slogans.

Police formed a line separating the protesters from a group of about 60 Asian men who had gathered outside the mosque to protect it.

Stewart was seen breaking a large boulder into smaller rocks and throwing them towards officers.

When one rock hit an officer on the arm Stewart was seen “celebrating with his arms in the air”.

A judge said that earlier that day social media posts had encouraged people to gather on Gladstone Street for a “protest” with the intention of approaching a mosque.

In mitigation, the court heard Stewart had a “very difficult background” and denied using any racist language himself during the incident.

During the sentencing at crown court, Judge Francis Laird KC said: "You chose to take part in an organised act of public disorder.

"The purpose was to target a mosque. The Muslim community (in Darlington) has been put in fear for their own personal safety and the safety of their place of worship."

