Council bosses will impose a new clampdown on street parking near Newcastle International Airport.

City officials have confirmed that they will introduce new restrictions to block “illegal, inconsiderate, and dangerous” behaviour by drivers parking their cars on roads and grass verges while they wait to pick people up from the airport, rather than paying to use one of the airport’s official car parks.

Newcastle City Council will turn the B6918 and Callerton Lane into red routes, where vehicles are prohibited from stopping or parking.

At the airport itself, the only free parking available is at the Short Stay 2 car park – where drivers can park without charge for only 15 minutes.

It costs £4 to park in the Express Pick Up and Drop Off car park located immediately outside the terminal for just 10 minutes, £7 for half an hour, and £11 for an hour.

However, it has now also emerged that the airport is working on plans to create a potential new short-stay parking area.

After the council first announced its initial proposals for the red route earlier this year, 14 objections were made against the scheme – including claims that the airport should “take more responsibility by providing free parking and extending taxi provisions”.

But the council has dismissed the complaints and says that the measures will “ensure that vehicles can move seamlessly, reducing congestion and the risk of traffic disruptions.”

A report from local authority transport officials states that drivers are “disregarding” existing double yellow lines on the B6918 and Callerton Lane and that vehicles are standing idle in the area with their engines running.

It adds: “Newcastle City Council has proposed the red route to allow traffic to flow freely and without obstruction and restriction. It will reduce the risk of incidents caused by illegal, inconsiderate, and dangerous parking along this busy route.

"The red route system will also ensure that vehicles can move seamlessly, reducing congestion and the risk of traffic disruptions.

"Northumberland Council were consulted as part of this process, and they did not raise any concerns regarding the scheme or displacement onto roads within Northumberland.

"Consultation has been undertaken with the Airport, they currently offer a free period for pick-ups and drop-offs, situated within the confines of car park 2.

"The Airport is currently looking at the feasibility of providing extra parking and facilities at Callerton Lane for taxis and short stay waiting area, although this is not within the control of the council.”

A spokesperson for Newcastle International Airport said it was “fully supportive” of the council’s red route, but could not offer any further details on what extra parking facilities it has in the works.

They added: “Following the completion of a public consultation process, Newcastle City Council is introducing additional parking restrictions on some roads immediately adjacent to the Airport and Callerton Parkway.

"These measures are in response to concerns from local residents regarding inappropriate and inconsiderate parking in the area and to improve the safety of such roads.”

The city council is yet to confirm when the red route will come into force.

