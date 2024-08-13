Play Brightcove video

Kris Jepson has been to see what holidaymakers at Teesside International Airport think of the good news.

Teesside Airport has announced it has made a profit for the first time in a decade, and has had the highest passenger numbers too in that period.

Developments at the business park such as a new link road and new northwest hangar to house aircraft, and increased passenger routes, are said to have successfully helped the International Airport move out of the red.

The airport was bought back into public ownership by the Tees Valley Combined Authority back in 2019.

Now major airlines like Tui and Ryanair operate at the airport.

There has also been a growth in property and estate development driving an investment portfolio by 173% over 5 years to almost £50m.

Holiday makers relaxing ahead of a flight to Palma thought the news was great, saying "I think that’s fantastic. Absolutely wonderful, wonderful, I’m so proud to be from Teesside."

Others said it was a milestone for the regional airport, and is good for the local area and community.

One passenger added: "It’s got to be good for the area. You’ve got to bring investment in, you know, hopefully get more flights, get more passengers in and it’ll just keep growing."

Phil Forster of Teesside Airport told ITV Tyne Tees the growth is both thanks to the passengers and the business park; noting companies like FedEx who are on the site along with businesses like Airbourne Colours which are soon to join.

He said: "We’re creating a lot of jobs, and also that real estate investment is unlocking the airport’s true potential, which has always been known.

"People want to see, when are you going to get those flights to Malaga, when are you going to get new airlines in. It’s not just as easy as people think it can be. There’s a lot of shortage in aircraft at the minute, in terms of the delays with Boeing and what’s going on in the world, we are trying to manage expectations.

"Today is a historic day for the airport, so yes we’ve got the airport for the first time in 10 years back in the black."

At an event to celebrate the news on Tuesday 12 August, Tees Valley Mayor, Lord Ben Houchen said: "It’s a promise we made in our 10 year business plan. It’s actually two years ahead of schedule.

"There’s a lot more work to do, but it’s a great day.

"We should celebrate it, and the airport team should be very proud of the work that they’ve achieved, but we now need to look to the future and make sure that becomes more sustainable, we continue to make profit, and we continue to grow our fantastic airport."

