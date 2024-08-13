Tributes have been left after a man died in an early hours motorbike crash in County Durham.

Emergency services were called to the one-vehicle collision on Helmington Row, in Crook, just before 1am on Tuesday 13 August.

Paramedics attended but a 21-year-old man died at the scene.

The road was closed for several hours.

Durham Constabulary is now appealing for information or anyone with dashcam footage of the incident to speak to the serious collision investigation unit on 01325 742745, quoting incident number 14 of 13 August.

