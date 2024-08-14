Play Brightcove video

Bodycam footage from Northumbria Police shows Reece Greenwood and Riley Adey being arrested following their actions during riots.

A father-to-be who live-streamed himself shouting racial slurs during riots in Sunderland has been jailed for two-and-a-half years for violent disorder.

Reece Greenwood, 31, posted footage on Facebook of himself “actively encouraging” the rioters and “verbally abusing police officers repeatedly”.

He shouted encouragement as others threw missiles at officers and could be heard making racial and religious remarks, Newcastle Crown Court heard on Wednesday (14 August).

The court was told Greenwood said “f****** Muslim b******s” and “whose streets, our streets” – a phrase “synonymous with the English Defence League”.

A judge heard scenes of people throwing rocks and readying beer kegs to throw seemed to buoy Greenwood, and he was heard laughing on the footage. He also filmed a mob vandalising a police vehicle.

Also appearing in the same court was a teenager who was filmed waving from the top of an overturned car and looting fire extinguishers from a vandalised business during the riots.

Riley Adey, 19, was part of a group that attacked police during a “protest that soon turned to widespread violence” in the city on 2 August.

Riley Adey, 19, was filmed waving from the top of an overturned car. Credit: Northumbria Police

He was filmed repeatedly throwing missiles at officers, including a vape, a brick and a scaffolding pole, the court heard.

Adey, who pleaded guilty to violent disorder, was also seen standing and waving on top of an overturned vehicle after it had been set alight, and taking two fire extinguishers from a damaged building.

He was jailed for two years.

The judge said Greenwood and Adey had "brought shame on Sunderland" when they took part in an "orgy of mindless destruction."

The pair have become the fifth and sixth individuals sentenced to custody for their involvement in the disorder.

Detective Chief Inspector Graeme Barr, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is another fantastic and swift result, with Adey and Greenwood both quickly facing the consequences of their despicable actions.

“Both men put the safety of all others at risk in their own violent actions and their efforts to encourage others to participate in the shocking violence that took place.”

Thirteen people have been convicted for their part in the disorder in Sunderland as inquiries continue to identify those involved.

Det Ch Insp Barr added: “As a force, we have zero tolerance for anyone who attempts to engage in this form of criminality.

“I hope these latest sentences – along with the other four who have been sentenced already – reassures communities that we will use every tactic at our disposal to identify all who participated in the disorder.”

