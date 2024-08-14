International cricket umpire Michael Gough refuses breath test after night out

Leading cricket umpire Michael Gough has been banned from driving and fined more than £4,000 after refusing to provide a breath sample to police.

Officers had attended his home in Hartlepool on 1 August after he returned from a night out in Durham with his partner.

The 44-year-old claims he had a vodka after arriving back at the house but refused to provide a sample despite being asked several times.

Teesside Magistrates' Court heard the defendant, who played cricket for England under-19s and Durham before retiring in 2002 to pursue an umpiring career, did not believe he had to provide a specimen.

He did however plead guilty and was banned from the roads.

Prosecuting, Olivia Randell, told the court Gough's partner told police they had been drinking in the city. They returned separately with Gough seen on CCTV driving his own car while his partner caught a taxi.

Tom Bennett, mitigating, said police had attended the house on the back of concerns raised by Gough.

"Having spoken to police he went into the house to show police had had consumed some alcohol once he got home," he said.

He said Gough claims he did not drink before driving but had consumed alcohol when he got home before police arrived.

"He didn't believe he had to provide a specimen for those reasons," he said.

Gough, of Tulip Close, in the Bishop Cuthbert area of Hartlepool, admitted failing to provide a specimen for breath analysis.

The court heard he has a previous excess alcohol conviction from 2009 but provided a sample at the time of that offence.

When asked about his financial circumstances, the court heard Gough earns a net income of around £2,500 a week.

Magistrates fined him £4,166 and ordered him to pay a surcharge of £1,666 and court costs of £85. He was also banned from driving for 16 months.

