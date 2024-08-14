A man who was caught on CCTV throwing a missile during violent disorder in Darlington has been convicted.

Ashkan Kareem was captured on camera throwing a missile towards a group of people in Darlington on 5 August.

Dozens of police officers had been deployed to the North Lodge Park area of the town after two large groups of mostly males had gathered, resulting in small pockets of serious violence.

The disorder followed similar scenes in Hartlepool, Sunderland and Middlesbrough.

Kareem, of Grey Street, Bishop Auckland, was arrested on Monday (12 August) following a social media appeal and later charged with violent disorder.

The 33-year-old appeared at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday where he admitted the offence.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Teesside Crown Court on Friday for sentencing.

Abdul Rahman, of Pendower Street, Darlington, was also arrested on Monday and charged with violent disorder.

The 47-year-old did not enter a plea when he appeared before magistrates. He was remanded in custody to appear at Teesside Crown Court on 29 August.

Chief Inspector Victoria Cubby, of Durham Constabulary, said: “We have a team of detectives who are investigating the atrocious scenes in Darlington last week and are continuing to identify suspects and make arrests.

“We will not tolerate criminality and violent disorder in our communities. I reiterate to anybody who commits these types of acts, we will tirelessly look for you and deal with you robustly.

“I’d like to thank those people who have come forward with information that has assisted our investigation. If you have information that could help and haven’t yet spoken to us – please, get in touch.”

Anyone with information should contact Durham Constabulary on 101.

