Authorities in Newcastle have launched a review into the murder of a student who was killed by his jealous boyfriend.

Jason Brockbanks, 24, from Whitehaven, in Cumbria, was stabbed in his Howard Street flat and left for dead in September 2022 by Aaron Ray.

The killer read messages between the victim and other men on dating app Grindr before launching his attack.

Ray was sentenced to a minimum of 22 years in prison after being found guilty of murder following a trial.

It has now been confirmed that a Domestic Homicide Review (DHR) has been commissioned to look into the circumstances surrounding the Northumbria University student’s death and whether there are any lessons to be learned from the case.

Its findings are expected to be published next year.

A Newcastle City Council spokesperson told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “The Community Safety Partnership has agreed to oversee a Domestic Homicide Review into the death of Jason Brockbanks.

“A DHR is a review into the circumstances around a death of a person following domestic abuse to establish what can be learned from the death regarding the way in which local professionals and organisations worked to safeguard victims.

“The review will take a number of months and remains confidential until the report is approved for publication by the Home Office.

"Partner agencies are required to implement the review’s recommendations, which is monitored by the Community Safety Partnership.

“Barring any unforeseen delays, we expect this to be published some time in 2025.”

Aaron Ray was sentenced to a life term with a minimum of 22 years behind bars. Credit: Northumbria Police

Jurors at Newcastle Crown Court unanimously convicted Ray, of Mayfield Road, Sunderland, of murder in March 2023 and he must serve a minimum of 22 years of a life sentence behind bars.

The pair had gone out in Newcastle city centre before returning to the student’s flat in the early hours of 24 September 2022.

CCTV footage showed Ray kicking Mr Brockbanks in the leg before entering the accommodation and, once inside, he took the victim's phone and recorded a video of himself scrolling through the messages on Grindr.

Ray then stabbed Jason and fled the scene.

Mr Brockbanks was found dead in the flat three days after the attack.

His father, Christopher, paid tribute to his son following the court case, describing him as a “loving and gentle soul” and a “talented young man who had so many dreams to realise”.

