A teenager accused of murdering a schoolgirl in Northumberland has backtracked on a confession that he was angry and a "horrible person" - saying he said it to try to get a worse punishment.

The 17-year-old, who has admitted manslaughter but denies murder, told a prosecutor he had become angry before stabbing 15-year-old Holly Newton, in Hexham, having previously denied it.

But he went on to tell his barrister at Newcastle Crown Court on Tuesday (13 August) that that was not truthful and he had just given up when he said it.

The youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said he was sick of the trial, having been giving evidence for nine days.

Under re-examination by his barrister, Nigel Edwards KC, he was asked how he felt about the fact he was still giving evidence.

He said: "I think it was getting to the stage where I was probably planning on messing it up. I suppose in the end I did just want the worser punishment."

Mr Edwards said: "Do you feel like a bad person?" He replied: "Yes I suppose when you hear the evidence. But also not really because I help baby birds and stuff too."

Asked about the answers he gave to prosecutors, including an admission that he was angry, he said his comments were "not really" truthful answers.

Holly Newton was stabbed repeatedly in an alleyway next to a pizza shop in Hexham. Credit: NCJ Media

Asked why he gave those answers, he said: "I'm just sick. I genuinely was just sick.

"I suppose I thought about doing it when I first came here, messing it up. I always though about wanting the worser punishment.

"At the start, I wanted to go guilty to murder. I just thought that was more the right thing to do."

He went on to confirm he did stab Holly, from Haltwhistle, in January 2023 but could not remember doing so.

Asked why he had told the prosecution "yeah ok" when asked if he was angry and hurt before the attack, he said: "I just knew if I said 'yeah' to their words it would be more likely a worser punishment.

"When I say 'yeah ok', usually I'm just at the point of giving up. Giving up to get the worser punishment."

He denied he was angry but said he was upset. He added: "You would have seen it at the bus-stop when I was outside if I was angry."

Tributes were left following the Hexham schoolgirl's death in January 2023. Credit: NCJ Media

Asked why he earlier said he was angry, he said: "Because I genuinely was just giving up. I wanted the worser punishment because there's nothing on the out.

"I suppose the only thing I have on the out is my (pets).

"I thought if I just said 'yes' it would get it over and done with. Just this over and done with, the trial, I suppose fighting for the truth. I had just given up."

He went on to say he told the "attack team" - the prosecution - what they wanted to hear "because they could just use it for fire".

Asked if he hurt Holly on purpose, he replied: "No, I actually didn't."

The defendant denies murdering Holly and wounding a boy with intent and the alternative of unlawful wounding. He has admitted manslaughter and having a bladed article.

The trial continues.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...