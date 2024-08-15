A psychic mum, a teenager who landed her dream course through clearing and a student bypassing year one of university were among those celebrating A-level results in the North East.

Pupils at Hartlepool Sixth Form College arrived early on Thursday morning (15 August) to open the brown envelopes holding their A Level results.

The region has seen a jump in top grades - with 23.9% of A-level entries awarded the top grades (A*/A) - while inequalities still remain.

Amy Bates bagged the grades to get into her first choice, Lancaster University - something which her mother had already foreseen.

"I had a dream that she passed so she wanted me to open [the envelope] for her as a good luck charm and it was," Amy's mum said. "I'm so excited."

Amy Bates got her mum to open her results after she dreamed her daughter would pass. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Comfort Olu also had cause for celebration after landing a spot on the course she had her heart set on, despite not getting the grades she had hoped for.

The teenager secured the place through clearing and is looking forward to studying to become a mental health nurse at Northumbria University.

"It's good at the end of the day but it's not what I was expecting," said Comfort. "It's worked out out in the end."

Comfort Olu and her mum will celebrate her getting into the university she had her heart set on. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

And with a hat-trick of A*s for maths, further maths and physics, student Reece Garthwaite will be off to Edinburgh University.

The high-achieving youngster is even skipping first year and going straight into year two.

"I'm going to do maths and physics and I'm not sure what I'm going to do after that." said Reece, who was planning to mark his results with a party.

Reece Garthwaite is skipping first year of university and going straight into year two. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Jane Reed, campus principle at Hartlepool College, praised the results of the students.

She told ITV Tyne Tees: "We're all incredibly proud of our students. It's not been an easy time.

"The last few years have been very tough both at school and while they've been here at college. But it's lovely to see them achieve their dreams."

The North East no longer has the lowest proportion of top A level grades. The gap between the North East and London and the South East has narrowed slightly.

Meanwhile the A-level pass rate - entries awarded A*-E grades - is highest in the North East and North West (97.6%).

