A drunken woman spat in the face of a bar manager before defecating on a police officer who tried to arrest her.

Cody Boulton was found lying on the ground outside The Intrepid Explorer pub, on Linthorpe Road, in Middlesbrough, where she had earlier spat at the off-duty manager.

Teesside Magistrates' Court heard that when officers tried to arrest the 24-year-old she became verbally abusive and started flailing her arms around.

The court was told Boulton also kicked an officer who had tried to pull her arms round to handcuff her. Another officer was sitting on the woman, who was lying face down, when Boulton proceeded to defecate on her uniform.

In footage from a police body-worn camera, one of the officers was heard saying "don't bite me" as they tried to grab her arms, said prosecutor, Olivia Randell.

She then defecated on the officer sitting on top of her.

In a statement read out to the court, the officer said she was "outraged" by the incident on 17 June and said neither police or witnesses should have to face such behaviour.

Cody Boulton appeared at Teesside Magistrates' Court to be sentenced. Credit: Gazette Media Syndication

Her work trousers were "soaked in excrement and urine", she said. She had to try to wash the faeces off them before having to "endure the smell" for the remainder of her shift.

Boulton, of Wylam Street in the Gresham area, appeared in court to be sentenced on Wednesday 14 August.

She previously admitted two offences of assaulting a police officer and another assault charge for the spitting attack on the bar manager.

The court heard she had another previous conviction for assaulting an emergency services worker in May 2022.

Nick Woodhouse, mitigating, said she had difficulties in her childhood and upbringing.

Regarding the most recent offences, he said: "She has no recollection of incident and was horrified when she saw the body-worn footage."

Boulton was handed a 12-month community order with community activity and alcohol treatment requirement. She was also ordered to pay £100 in compensation to the three victims.

