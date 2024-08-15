Man charged with attempted murder after police officer stabbed at HMP Frankland

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a police officer was stabbed at HMP Frankland.

The officer, a detective constable serving with Greater Manchester Police, suffered a single stab wound to the chest during the incident in Durham, which happened on Tuesday 23 July.

The officer suffered critical injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance. Following treatment, he was discharged and is now recovering at home.

The 62-year-old man, from the Durham area, has since been charged with attempted murder and remanded in custody.

He is due to appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 3 September.

