Michael Carrick was full of praise for his much-changed Middlesbrough side after they brushed Leeds United aside to seal their place in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Second-half goals from Anfernee Dijksteel, Delano Burgzorg and Josh Coburn secured a 3-0 win over their old rivals at Elland Road, earning Boro a home tie against Stoke City in the next round.

Carrick, whose side reached the semi-finals of the competition last season, said: “Everyone will play a part. I fully believe in the boys. We believe in the squad. We believe in the players we’ve got.

“I don’t know where to start, there were so many positives. To keep a clean sheet as well made it special.

“It was just one of those nights for us. The boys have done really well. I’m really happy with how the boys played.”

Luke Ayling made his first return to Elland Road since making a permanent switch to Middlesbrough in the summer. Credit: PA

After a goalless first half, Middlesbrough scored three goals in 18 minutes to win at Elland Road.

Five minutes after the break, Anfernee Dijksteel drifted inside and hit a left-footed strike into the far corner to give them the lead.

New arrival Delano Burgzorg added a second, latching on to a defence-splitting pass from Josh Coburn to double the advantage.

Minutes later, Coburn a third as he fired home from Isaiah Jones' deflected effort.

Middlesbrough's second-round fixture with Stoke City will take place in the week commencing 26 August at the Riverside Stadium.

Elsewhere, Newcastle United face a trip to Nottingham Forest in an all-Premier League tie and Harrogate Town will host Preston North End, who beat Sunderland 2-0 on their route to the second round.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...