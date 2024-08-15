New safety measures have been installed on the banks of the Tyne in Northumberland following the deaths of three teenage boys.

David Radut, 14, and Aras Rudzianskas, 13, both from Newcastle, lost their lives in May after getting into difficulty in the river between Prudhoe and Ovingham.

The tragedy followed the death of 13-year-old Robert Hattersley, from Crawcrook, in 2022 in the same stretch of water.

The incidents have led to increased calls for better safety measures along the river bank, and Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service has now responded by installing new signage and throw-bag boards at Prudhoe Riverside Country Park.

Councillor Angie Scott, who represents the Prudhoe North ward on Northumberland County Council, has been a strong backer of the campaign to bring in more water safety measures.

The councillor and nurse got into difficulty in the river herself as a youngster.

She said: “By working together, we’ve been able to significantly enhance the safety measures in place, making the riverside a safer environment for everyone.

"The addition of new safety equipment, along with improved and clearer signage, will help ensure that visitors can enjoy the beauty of the Tyne with greater peace of mind."

In the event of someone entering the water a member of the public, or a first responder, can locate the throw-bag board, call 999, and ask for the fire and rescue service. They will then be given a code to gain access to a throw-bag.

Robert Hattersley, 13, David Radut, 14, and Aras Rudzianskas, 13, all died after getting into difficulty in the water in the River Tyne. Credit: Northumbria Police

Similar devices have been installed along the Quayside in Newcastle. In the same week they were installed in April 2023, one was used to save the life of a woman who entered the water.

Councillor Gordon Stewart, the chairman of the fire authority and the county councillor for Prudhoe South, added: “This equipment has been provided by the Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service.

“We’re constantly reviewing the safety measures and advice provided throughout the county. We have identified this location as appropriate.

“We are continuing work going into schools and working with other youth services to make sure that young people – and everyone else – know that whoever you are, whatever age you are and whatever you’re doing, water can be extremely dangerous.”

A spokesman for the fire service added: “This is just one of our initiatives this summer, after working with other emergency services to host a water safety event at Prudhoe Riverside Park, and continuing the good work of our ‘Love it Like it’s Yours’ campaign.

"We're reminding residents of the dangers associated with fresh water such as hidden hazards, strong currents, and cold water shock, which can be dangerous, even for the strongest swimmers.

“Our hope is that anyone thinking of taking a cold plunge this summer thinks twice before going in, and knows what to do should someone end up in danger in the water.”

