Newcastle have confirmed midfielder Sandro Tonali will be available for selection again from the end of the month.

The Italy international was handed a 10-month ban by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) in October for breaching betting rules during his time at former club AC Milan.

However, FIGC has informed Newcastle that Tonali can play again on Wednesday 28 August which could open the door for the 24-year-old to return against Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup.

Eddie Howe’s side are due to face Forest in a second round tie during that week.

If that fixture is scheduled for Tuesday 27 August, Tonali will still be in contention for the visit of Tottenham on Sunday 1 September.

In a statement, Newcastle United said: “The club has received formal confirmation from the Federazione Italiana Guioco Calico (FIGC) that the player’s sporting sanction will run up to and including Tuesday 27th August,” a Newcastle statement read.

“The Magpies will travel to Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup second round during the week commencing Monday 26th August before hosting Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League at St James’ Park on Sunday 1st September.”

Tonali made 12 appearances for Newcastle following his summer arrival from AC Milan before he was hit with a worldwide suspension for betting breaches.

