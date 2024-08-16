A father who attacked police before going back to apologise has been jailed for his part in disorder in Sunderland.

Newcastle Crown Court heard Paul Williams, 45, was at the "forefront" of an "orgy of mindless destruction, violence and disorder” in the city on 2 August.

He joined the disorder after going into the city centre to collect a takeaway.

On Friday 16 August he was jailed for two years and two months by a judge who heard how he threw metal fencing and a can of beer at police after goading officers during the rioting.

As the evidence against him was laid out he visibly sobbed with his face in his hands and as he was lead away turned to his mother in public gallery and said "I’m so so sorry mam."

Newcastle Crown Court was shown video of Williams, of Esdale, Sunderland, acting aggressively towards lines of police during the widespread disorder.

The court heard how Williams shouted “put your shields down and let’s go, let’s f****** go” and took his shirt off as he squared up to police, running at the line of riot shields.

Sophie Allinson, defending, said her client had not been aware of any protest and had gone into Sunderland city centre to collect takeaway food after a spot of gardening in the sun.

Ms Allinson said her client’s “moment of madness” was down to having drunk eight cans of lager and pointed out that, earlier in the afternoon, he had been chatting with police officers, sharing his disgust at the mayhem which was escalating.

She said it was “utterly bizarre” that he then “changed his behaviour in the most disgraceful fashion”, becoming the “front-runner” of the mob.

The barrister said her client, who admitted violent disorder, has no political opinions around immigration and was “entirely unaware of the basis of what started this”.

She told the court Williams later apologised, trying to fist bump officers and telling them to "get home safe".

She said: "As soon as it was over this defendant went up to the officers and apologised for his role. He left the scene and was arrested not long after the incident."

Judge Paul Sloan KC said Williams was part of “an orgy of mindless destruction, violence and disorder”.

He noted that the defendant’s behaviour appeared to spur on the rest of the mob, saying it was “clearly inflaming the situation the square”, especially after he removed his shirt.

The judge rejected Ms Allinson’s submissions that her client’s prison sentenced should be suspended due to the caring responsibilities he has for his son.

