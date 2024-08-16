A family has spoken of their hearts being "broken into a million pieces" following the death of a man following an assault in Gateshead.

Christopher Henderson, 55, suffered serious head injuries in the alleged incident at an address in the Regent Court area of Bensham, Gateshead, on Tuesday 16 July.

The 55-year-old was taken to hospital, where he remained in critical condition until Monday 29 July, when he died.

Ian Black, 42, of Havelock Terrace, Gateshead, was arrested and initially charged with attempted murder.

This has been upgraded to murder, following an appearance at Newcastle Crown Court on Thursday 15 August.

Following the hearing, Black was remanded in custody. He is due to appear before the court again next year.

Family members have paid tribute to Mr Henderson, describing him as their “shining light, amazing partner, dad and protective big brother and uncle”.

They said: “We really can’t believe we will never see or hear from him again. Words cannot describe how we feel as a family of the sad and tragic passing.

“Our hearts are truly broken into a million pieces. He was an amazing man inside and out. “He always expressed his love for his family – and it is heartbreaking for his children he has left behind.”

They added: “He was our shining light growing up and being the oldest brother, he was very protective of us all.

“We are devastated by his tragic death. But we have memories that cannot be taken away and he will live on in our hearts forever.”

H s next of kin are currently being supported by specialist family liaison police officers.

Detective Chief Inspector Rebecca Fenney, of Northumbria Police’s Major Investigation Team, added: “Our thoughts remain with Christopher’s loved ones at this very difficult time. “No family should ever have to experience this type of loss.

“A full investigation into the circumstances surrounding Christopher’s death remains ongoing, and we are committed to delivering justice.”

