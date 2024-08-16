A second riot charge has been brought by police in England as violent disorder suspects across the country await news on whether they will be accused of the more serious offence.

Northumbria Police said on Friday that Kieran Usher had become their first adult to be charged with riot in connection with disorder in Sunderland city centre on 2 August.

The 32-year-old appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court on Friday, where prosecutors said he had acted in an “aggressive manner” towards police officers and threw missiles at them during the unrest.

The court heard he allegedly gestured towards officers and towards the crowds in the city centre in order to “encourage violence”.

District Judge Zoe Passfield remanded him in custody until his crown court appearance on 23 August after saying a series of video clips played to the court showed he had “a willingness to engage in large-scale disorder”.

It followed the force’s announcement that a 15-year-old boy had been charged with riot. The teenager appeared in court on Thursday.

Riot is an offence that carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison – double that of a charge of violent disorder.

Gale Gilchrist, chief crown prosecutor for CPS North East, said: “This defendant is one of a number of individuals who we expect will be charged with riot.”

