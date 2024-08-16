Gateshead Olympian Kieran Reilly says winning the silver medal in the BMX freestyle event at the Paris Games is still sinking in two weeks after the competition.

The 23-year-old secured a score of 93.91 points in his second run - beating France's Anthony Jeanjean (93.76) and landing him in second place behind Argentina's José Torres Gil (94.82).

Speaking to ITV Tyne Tees, Reilly, from Gateshead said he was "reliving the moment constantly."

Kieran Reilly popped into ITV Tyne Tees to talk about his journey from Leam Lane to the Olympics. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Speaking about the event, which is still only in its second year at the Olympics, Reilly said he was excited to compete on the day and knew he was "going to leave everything on the course."

He said that he planned "to take all the risks," but would have been proud even if he did not receive a medal as he had made it to the games.

The bronze silver medallist started his journey at Leam Lane skate park in Gateshead at the age of eight.

"I fell in love with it so quickly, we had bikes riding round as kids, those bikes got changed to BMX's once we saw the kids at the skate park," said Reilly.

"Out of all my friends, we all spent time at the skate park, but I was head over heels for riding my BMX. It was all I wanted to do."

"My mam used to tell me off as I'd come in the back door, grab my bike out of the kitchen and go straight out the front door. My school clothes would be wrecked from going to the skate park all the time.

"My parents always said I never put effort into anything unless I was on my bike, but suddenly when I was on my bike I was non-stop energy, loved every moment of it."

Competitively competing in BMX has given Reilly the chance to travel globally, something he could never afford when he was growing up on Tyneside and is now "extremely grateful" for.

He estimates that he had been to over 30 countries and says it is one of his favourite things about competing in BMX.

Reilly said: "I've always wanted to travel. I still remember now going away for the first time with my bike. If I look back now to all the places I've been it's special."

The bike that helped Reilly gain Olympic success is now being retired, as he looks for a new set of wheels for his next journey.

