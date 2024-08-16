Police are hunting for a man wanted for prison recall.

Jack Robert Stuart Pattison, from Gateshead, is actively evading arrest, a spokesperson for Northumbria Police said.

Officers have appealed to the public for help in finding the 20-year-old.

Pattison has links to the Birtley and Washington areas.

Northumbria Police said extensive searches to locate him have been carried out and they are reminding people that harbouring a wanted person is an offence and those involved could face prosecution.

Pattison, or anyone who believes they have seen him, is asked to contact police as soon as possible by using the ‘Report’ page on the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101 quoting reference NP-20240809-1388

Alternatively, for those unable to contact police online, call 101.

