'The sea saved me - now my story has been turned into a film to inspire others'

A woman who believes Seaham beach and the North Sea saved her life has inspired an animation film to give hope to others.

Kathleen Wotton began swimming four years ago during lockdown, to help her lipodema - a painful condition which causes an abnormal build up of fat.

Now Ellie Land has led a team of animators to create a film based on Kathleen, which has been funded by the British Film Institute.

The animator approached the County Durham swimmer after reading her online blog, which documents her journey.

After seeing the animation- named Plunge - Kathleen said: "I kind of felt like I was listening to it as another person.

"It really choked me up. I was like, that's me who said that, that's my story, and I didn't realise how powerful it could be."

She added: "Life's hard and when you're at your lowest never give up, because at that last moment you might just find your sport like I did."

Kathleen believes cold water sea swimming has saved her life. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Since she started swimming she has lost a staggering 20 stone, and celebrated her 50th birthday, something she did not think she would see.

She credits the activity with saving her life, saying: "I feel alive when I'm here... It means everything to me, it's a new lifeline. If I didn't come back and see my sister swimming here (Seaham Beach), I wouldn't be here, so it's everything."

Plunge will get its premiere in Edinburgh on Saturday 17 August, and international festivals are already showing interest.

Ellie said: "Kathleen's story and Kathleen's approach to life is really courageous. I've known her for about two years and I've really seen her go through lots of ups and downs.

"I've always seen her bounce back, get back in the water, and I think her resilience and courage is really inspiring."

