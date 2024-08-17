A teenager was left with two broken legs and ankles after he was involved in a crash while riding an electric bike.

The 16-year-old was riding on the pavement on Grassington Road, in Middlesbrough, at about 5:35pm on Friday 16 August when he was involved in a collision with a red Toyota Yaris as it was pulling onto a driveway.

The teenager broke both his legs and ankles while a second boy, who was a pillion passenger, fled the scene.

The 38-year-old woman driving the Yaris was not injured.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the incident, in particular the passengers and driver of a bus, which was in the road at the time.

Those who witnessed the incident or the e-bike prior to the collision, and anyone with CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage, are asked to call 101 quoting reference SE24157850.

