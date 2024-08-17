Play Brightcove video

Katie Cole went to see some of the dogs which need a new home.

The region's biggest dog rehoming centre is celebrating its 30th birthday.

Nearly 20,000 dogs have been re-homed by Dogs Trust Darlington since it opened its doors at Sadberge in 1994.

On Saturday 17 August a day of celebrations took place with cake, dog shows and a chance for members of the public to see some of the centre's 77 dogs that need a forever home.

One of the dogs looking for a new home at Darlington Dog Trust. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Alex Hennessey, the centre manager, said: "This is the original location of the centre from 30 years ago.

"It was a farm but we have recently had a kind of renovation and rebuild so we do have state-of-the art facilities here to provide the best possible care.

"We’ve got a hydrotherapy centre with pool and treadmill. We've got a fully operational vet suites. It’s sad that we are needed and dogs need our care, but whilst they are here we do the very best we can for them."

A celebratory event was held for 30th birthday at Dogs Trust Darlington. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

The centre relies on its 70 volunteers and is looking for more to join its team.

Derek Cornforth, who started volunteering at the centre in 2013, said: "It gives me something to think about, something to do rather than just sitting at home and vegetate.

"I come here and mix in. It's the camaraderie and the friendship and the dogs. I would tell people to give it a try, you've got nothing to lose and will love it."

