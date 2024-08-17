Detectives say they are 'very concerned' for the wellbeing of a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for more than three weeks.

The teenager, named only as Katelan, went missing in Durham on Tuesday, 23 July.

A new CCTV image has been released of the teenager, who has links to Manchester and Bolton.

She was seen on CCTV leaving Durham City bus station to board the X12 bus to Middlesbrough at 3:52pm.

Katelan got on a bus to Middlesbrough, where she was last seen in Corporation Road. Credit: Durham Police

She was then spotted on Linthorpe Road in Middlesbrough at 5.59pm, again on Zetland Road at 6.26pm and finally on Corporation Road at 6.30pm that same day.

Katelan also has links to Newton Aycliffe, Middlesbrough, Liverpool, Preston, Burnley, Bradford and Halifax.

Det Chief Insp Simon Turner, from Durham Constabulary, said: "It's been 24 days since anyone has heard from Katelan and we are very concerned for her welfare. We believe Katelan may have travelled out of our area using public transport."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 999.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...