A teenager has suffered life-threatening injuries after he was involved in a crash in Gateshead.

The collision involved a silver Nissan X-Trail car and a black motorcycle on Croxdale Terrace in Pelaw and happened shortly after 9:40pm on Friday 16 August.

Emergency services attended the scene and the motorcycle rider – a 17-year-old boy – was taken to hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

He remains in a critical condition at this time, and his next of kin are being supported by officers.

The driver of the car remained at the scene and is assisting officers with their enquiries.

The road was closed for a number of hours following the collision, but has since reopened.

Officers from Northumbria Police’s Roads Policing Unit have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

They are particularly keen to hear from motorists who were driving in the area at the time, and any witnesses who may have dashcam footage or CCTV which could assist their enquiries.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to get in touch by sending a private message on social media, visiting the live chat on their website complete a crime update form or call 101. The crime reference is NP-20240816-1065.

