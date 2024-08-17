Tributes have been paid to a 21-year-old man who died in a crash in County Durham.

Rhys Smailes was travelling on a motorbike on the A690, Helmington Row, in Crook when it left the road just before 1am on Tuesday 13 August.

It is believed he collided with a road sign.

Paramedics attended but Mr Smailes was pronounced dead a short time after.

Flowers were left at the scene of Mr Smaile's death in Crook, County Durham. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

His family have asked to be left alone so that they can grieve their loss in peace, a spokesperson for Durham Police said.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or with dashcam footage of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the serious collision investigation unit on 01325 742745 quoting incident number 14 of August 13.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...